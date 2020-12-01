In Memoriam: William “Bill Maks” Maksymowicz

Tobacco agronomist William “Bill Maks” Maksymowicz of White House, Tennessee, USA, died Nov. 27, 2020.

Born Jan. 15, 1949, in Providence, Rhode Island, USA, Maksymowicz earned a bachelor of science degree in agronomy from Clemson University in 1971, a masters of science degree in agronomy from the University of Kentucky in 1973, and a PhD in plant physiology from Clemson University in 1988.

Following completion of his PhD, he served on the faculty of the University of Kentucky for 13 years. He then joined the Vector Corp., where he worked for five years before joining Burley Stabilization Corp. where he worked until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Maksymowicz; son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Catharine Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Alice Maksymowicz; and grandchildren, William and Richard Johnson.