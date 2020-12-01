Resilience in Adversity

The Altria Group continues to deliver a strong 2020 performance despite a challenging economy.

By Timothy S. Donahue

Despite a challenging economic environment, Altria Group’s net revenues rose by 3.9 percent to $7.12 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Through the first nine months of the year, the tobacco giant’s net revenues grew by 3.9 percent to $19.85 billion. During its third-quarter conference call with investors, Altria CEO Billy Gifford said that the company demonstrated its resilience during the third quarter while continuing to navigate the adversity produced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altria’s third-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was unchanged at $1.19. Gifford explained that for the first nine months of the year, adjusted EPS grew 5.6 percent to $3.37, driven by the strong financial performance of Altria’s tobacco businesses. The smokable products segment delivered third-quarter adjusted other comprehensive income (OCI) of $2.8 billion, up nearly 10 percent from the same period last year. And for the first nine months, the smokable segment adjusted OCI increased 10.5 percent to $7.7 billion, according to Altria’s third-quarter report.

“In the third quarter, our tobacco businesses delivered strong financial performance once again, and we made steady progress against our 10-year vision,” said Gifford. “At the same time, we’re pursuing our vision to responsibly lead the transition of smokers to a noncombustible future.”

Smokeless and next-generation tobacco products continue grow in Altria’s portfolio. The company has made steady progress with expansion plans for its On! and IQOS brands. These products, alongside Altria’s moist smokeless business and its investment in Juul Labs, present significant opportunities for smoker conversion to noncombustible alternatives, according to Gifford. Altria subsidiary Helix Innovations is responsible for marketing, manufacturing and distribution of On! nicotine pouches globally.

“We believe On! is a strong proposition and has been successful with both smokers and dippers. On! was sold in 56,000 stores at the end of the third quarter, up 40 percent from the second quarter and more than tripled the store count from the end of last year,” said Gifford. “In stores with distribution, On! achieved a retail share of 2.1 percentage points of the oral tobacco category in the first nine months of 2020. Helix continues to test different trial-generating promotions and has benefited from strong trade partnerships.”