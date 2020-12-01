The Next Level

Opportunity for technological progress

The considerable potential of the legal smokable hemp category suggests opportunity for suppliers of machinery designed for tobacco products. Almost two years ago, a U.S. provider of tobacco processing equipment already ventured into this field with dedicated cannabis drying and processing machinery. Now German tobacco machinery manufacturer Hauni Maschinenbau is entering the market. At the open house event of its Hauni Richmond subsidiary in October, the company launched three machines for cylindrical pre-roll making as well as a range of accompanying equipment.

To efficiently increase production levels in the smokable hemp industry, technological advances are the next logical step, according to Thomas Gruss, head of business development for hemp/cannabis projects at Hauni. “Typically, the hemp cigarette industry consists of small-scale manufacturers that produce pre-rolls manually or semi-automatically,” he says. “To produce THC-containing pre-rolls made from processed cannabis flowers, the cones or tubes are stacked vertically into a tray. A so-called ‘knock box’ containing the ground cannabis flowers is put on top. By shaking the knock box, the blossom material is fed into the cones or tubes. Even some larger companies mainly work with knock boxes, which involves a lot of manual labor and is rather inefficient, resulting in an output of approximately 2,000 pre-rolls per day per operator.

“There are other manufacturers that use machinery, but this allows only for a typical manufacturing speed of 30 to 40 pre-rolls a minute,” Gruss continues. “A third group manufactures ‘king-size’ hemp cigarettes that are made from biomass and resemble regular tobacco cigarettes. Those companies produce on old cigarette-making equipment. Overall, there is a clear trend within the industry toward machine-made production, and it is toward cylindrical tubes as hemp cigarettes become more of a mainstream product. With our machine models, we want to address all three manufacturer groups.”

For tobacco cigarette manufacturing, the Hauni group of companies offers a range with a variety of production speeds. However, a one-to-one transfer of its tobacco manufacturing technology to the new category proved impossible. Cannabis is a more complex raw material than tobacco. The latter is consumed primarily for its main active substance, nicotine. The lion’s share of the world’s tobacco harvest ends up in combustible cigarettes, the dominant nicotine-delivery device. Farmers cure tobacco leaves—as opposed to blossoms—and manufacturers thresh it into a relatively dry, string-line mass that is comparatively easy to process.

By contrast, cannabis contains more than 100 different chemicals, called cannabinoids, each of which has a different effect on the body. The various plant parts fetch greatly differing prices on the market. The dried blossoms, which contain THC in the shape of small resinous beads, are the most valuable, selling for about $2,000 per pound. This means they cannot be damaged during the pre-roll manufacturing process. Processing the blossoms is also challenging because they are sticky, thus requiring frequent machinery cleanings. The finished joints sell for $12 to $20 per piece; unlike tobacco cigarettes, THC-containing pre-rolls are sold in batches of seven units at most.

To produce more affordable CBD-containing hemp cigarettes, which usually retail at $13 for a pack of 20, manufacturers use cannabis biomass, which consists of leaves, stems and blossom parts. This shredded hemp makes a crumbly filling, requiring the tube or cone to be twisted or closed at the end.

In addition to the mechanical challenges of manufacturing cannabis products, most players lack the financial resources of their tobacco counterparts. “The cannabis market is quite sensitive when it comes to large investments,” says Gruss. “Players in the U.S. are not willing to invest millions of dollars in a higher speed maker as tobacco companies would, as most of them have to finance their equipment from their own resources. Besides, the market is still small compared to the cigarette market. Our objective, hence, was to offer machinery that costs well below the million-dollar figure benchmark.”