The Wrong Direction

Additional discouragement

So what would happen if, on top of the above discouragements, the vaping environment was hit by significant reductions in the generally popular flavors that were allowed to be used in e-liquids? It seems to me that there would be two major effects—one of which would negatively affect vaping’s image.

The second major effect was described in the report itself. In 2019, the researchers asked current e-cigarette users what they would do if flavors were no longer available. “Around one in four said they would still try to get flavors, and just under one in 10 said they would make their own e-liquid,” the report said. “The most popular option after continuing to try to get flavors was using unflavored e-liquids/cartridges. However, just under one in five said that they would either smoke more or revert to smoking, and around the same proportion said that they did not know what they would do. Less than one in 10 said that they would stop vaping.”

There is some encouragement to be had from that last sentence, but I would worry that it masks some potential major problems. I would be concerned about where those replacement flavors would be sourced because we could be setting the seeds for a serious disease outbreak as happened in the U.S. in 2019. And the idea that people might be forced back to smoking is one that no responsible politician should contemplate. As the U.K. Member of Parliament (MP) Gareth Johnson, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vaping, was quoted as saying in the UKVIA’s response to the report’s findings: “Vaping is significantly safer than smoking, and false information to the contrary is literally costing lives.”

What flavors are we talking about? In 2015, the researchers started asking e-cigarette users what flavor they used most often. At that time, tobacco was most popular (38 percent) followed by fruit flavor (25 percent) and menthol (19 percent). Now, fruit flavors are said to be the most popular (32 percent) followed by tobacco (23 percent) and menthol (22 percent). Very few users are using products with no flavors.

It cannot be denied that there is some conflict here given that fruit flavors are also the choice of many young vapers. One of the report’s references takes the reader to a 2019 report, “Use of e-cigarettes among young people [11–18] in Great Britain,” which states that the most frequently used e-cigarette flavorings for young people have consistently been fruit flavors, the choice of 45 percent of users in 2017, the last time this question was asked. But this has to be set against the fact that, with age restrictions in place, the number of young people vaping is low and should remain low no matter what flavors are available. Under their key findings, the researchers say that data from the 2019 ASH YouGov Smokefree youth GB survey suggest that while some young people, particularly those who have tried smoking, experiment with e-cigarettes, regular use remains low.

In fact, in reading the 2019 report, I was left with the feeling that young people are not particularly interested in e-cigarettes. I think this was summed up well in a section on brand awareness, which contained the comment, “Unsurprisingly, given the low levels of regular use, 55 percent of those who had ever tried e-cigarettes said they didn’t know what brand they used.”

Vaping seems to be approaching a watershed at which it cannot afford to be hit by further unnecessary setbacks, such as the withdrawal of some of the most popular e-liquid flavors. “There are still 3.2 million vapers out there who have made the successful switch, but there are also 6.9 million smokers—of which nearly a third have not tried vape products,” said Dunne. “These smokers can still turn to vaping to quit cigarettes and benefit from harm reduction.”