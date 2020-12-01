Vype Nicotine Levels Comparable to Combustibles

Vype ePen 3, British American Tobacco’s (BAT) flagship vapor product, can provide smokers with similar levels of nicotine as standard cigarettes, according to new research. If used exclusively, ePen3 could help smokers avoid many of the risks associated with smoking, BAT said in a statement.

The Scientific Reports study compared both Vype ePen 3 and Vype ePen 2 to combustible cigarettes. It assessed a variety of e-liquids and nicotine strengths for each product and how nicotine concentration and delivery device combined to affect user preference.

Results from the study show that Vype ePen 3 was superior to Vype ePen 2 for nicotine delivery and ranked significantly higher for user satisfaction, with the newer device scoring nearly double for likability compared to its predecessor.

The study showed that the maximum concentration of nicotine in the blood after using the Vype ePen 3 (18 mg/mL protonated nicotine) was on average twice that achieved using Vype ePen 2 (18 mg/mL unprotonated nicotine).

“We know that for many smokers, nicotine levels are an important factor in choosing a vaping product, particularly when initially switching,” said David O’Reilly, BAT’s director of scientific research.

“They want it to work for them, delivering the nicotine they want in a device they like. We think we have achieved this with Vype ePen 3 and hope that through continued product innovation we can encourage and enable those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch to a reduced-risk alternative which has been scientifically substantiated.”

This study is a part of a comprehensive program of scientific research designed to assess and substantiate the reduced-risk potential of noncombustible products.