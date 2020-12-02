Imperial Appoints Alan Johnson as Nonexecutive Director

Imperial Brands has appointed Alan Johnson to the board as a nonexecutive director with effect from Jan. 1, 2021.

Johnson has a financial background in consumer goods and retail, having held a number of senior finance positions at Unilever during a 30-year career, including chief audit executive and chief financial officer of the Global Foods Division.

He was previously chief financial officer and then a nonexecutive director at food retailer Jeronimo Martins until April 2016. Johnson is currently president and chair of the board of the International Federation of Accountants and a member of the board and chair of the audit committee of the International Valuation Standards Council.

Johnson will also join Imperial Brands’ Succession and Nominations Committee and Audit Committee with effect from Jan. 1, 2021.