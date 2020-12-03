BAT Launches Vapor Information Hub

The BAT Group (BAT) has launched VapeExplained.com, a digital information hub providing adult smokers and vapers with factual answers to the questions most commonly searched for online.

Based on search engine analytics regarding vaping queries, VapeExplained.com helps adult smokers and vapers make informed decisions about vaping. The site also provides important information on the role these products can play as a potentially reduced-risk alternative to smoking.

To find answers about vaping, smokers and vapers are increasingly turning to the internet. In 2020, there were more than 700,000 monthly internet searches for questions about vaping in the U.S. and U.K. Of these, approximately 70,000 searches specifically ask about the dangers of vaping.

According to BAT, VapeExplained.com is built on the company’s vast technical expertise of over 1,500 scientists and engineers and the experiences of offering vapor products in over 26 countries around the world.

“VapeExplained.com is where smokers and vapers can find clear, simple, fact-based information from a well-known source,” said Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “I hope this helps them to make more informed decisions about vaping.”

The site will be available in the U.K. and the U.S. and will expand into other countries in 2021.