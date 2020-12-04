U.S. House to Vote on Legal Marijuana Today

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on marijuana legalization at the federal level today.

Nationwide legalization of marijuana could open new opportunities for tobacco farmers faced with declining demand for their crops.

In 2018, U.S. Congress legalized hemp with less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, in all 50 states. Since then, some tobacco farmers have either shifted to growing hemp or added it to their repertoire as an additional income source. Some major tobacco companies have taken stakes in the hemp industry.

The bill currently before Congress is likely to pass the chamber, but the U.S. Senate is unlikely to take up the legislation in the last two weeks Congress is in session this year, according to an article in USA Today.

The measure, sponsored by Representative Jerry Nadler, would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge some marijuana-related criminal records. It would still be up to states to pass their own regulations on the sale of marijuana.

Nadler told USA Today in September the vote would be “historic” as the federal government put an end to its “40-year, very misguided crusade” against marijuana.

He highlighted provisions in the MORE Act that fund community programs to benefit people previously convicted of marijuana-related offenses. He said the provisions were about “making people whole from harms suffered directly as a result of the marijuana ban,” which he said disproportionately affected racial minorities.

Advocates see the vote as a part of a move toward “justice.”

“With this vote, Congress is recognizing the disproportionate impact enforcement has had on our communities and calling for the unjust status quo to be disrupted,” said Maritza Perez, director of the office of national affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance, a group advocating for the decriminalization of drugs.

In a series of ballot initiatives accompanying the recent U.S. presidential election, several states already legalized marijuana. And earlier this week, the United Nations reclassified cannabis as a less dangerous drug.

The global industrial hemp market size is expected to reach $15.26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 percent over the forecast period, according to Grand View Research. Additionally, according to Global Market Insights, the cannabidiol (CBD) market exceeded $2.8 billion in 2019 and is set to grow at around 52.7 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2026, with the global market valuation for CBD crossing $89 billion by 2026.

In response to legalization moves around the globe, tobacco machinery makers have expanded their offerings to include equipment for cannabis processing.