Darrell Thomas Joins BAT Board

Darrell Thomas will join the board of British American Tobacco (BAT) as an independent nonexecutive director and member of the Audit and Nominations Committees, effective Dec. 7, 2020, the company announced in a statement.

Thomas brings financial, regulatory and U.S. experience to the BAT board gained during his extensive career. Thomas is currently vice president and treasurer for Harley-Davidson., having previously held several senior finance positions including interim chief financial officer for Harley-Davidson., vice president and chief financial officer for Harley-Davidson Financial Services., and vice president and assistant treasurer for PepsiCo.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Thomas had a 19-year career in banking with Commerzbank Securities, Swiss Re New Markets, ABN Amro Bank and Citicorp/Citibank where he held various capital markets and corporate finance roles.