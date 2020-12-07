Leadership Change at BAT Kenya

Beverley Spencer-Obatoyinbo will resign as managing director of British American Tobacco Kenya effective Dec. 31, following the end of her assignment.

“The board would like to thank Beverly for her significant contribution to BAT Kenya,” the company said in a statement. “Over the past four years, Spencer-Obatoyinbo has transformed the business from a portfolio, value and people perspective. She leaves a legacy of energizing and inclusive leadership and has collaborated extensively with external stakeholders, putting BAT Kenya on the manufacturing and top employer map.”

Spencer-Obatoyinbo will be succeeded by Crispin Achola. Most recently, Achola worked for Kimberly-Clark Corp., where he held the position of general manager, West, East and Central Africa, and managing director Nigeria.

Achola worked for BAT from 1999 to 2017, during which he held various senior roles within BAT Kenya and the group, including managing director Mozambique, cluster general manager – Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and managing director Sudan.