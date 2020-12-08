Tobacco Companies Recognized for Sustainability

CDP, a global environmental nonprofit, has recognized Japan Tobacco and Imperial Brands for their leadership in corporate sustainability.

JT achieved a place on CDP’s prestigious A List for tackling climate change as well as acting to protect water security for the second consecutive year. In addition, in December 2020, the company endorsed the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

“We are delighted to be included in the CDP’s Climate A List and Water A List for the second consecutive year. This clearly reflects our continued efforts to reduce our environmental footprint and our transparency in disclosing information,” said Kazuhito Yamashita, member of the board and senior vice president, chief sustainability officer, compliance and general affairs in a press note.

Imperial Brands too secured a place on CDP’s prestigious “A List” for tackling climate change for the second successive year.

The business has been recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and transition to a lower-carbon economy, based on the data reported through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire.

“To retain our A rating is a tremendous achievement that highlights our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Imperial Brands Chief Executive Stefan Bomhard in a statement. “The data we provided for review by CDP was extensive and I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in pulling together such an impressive submission.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely acknowledged as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. Japan Tobacco and Imperial Brands are among a small number of A List companies out of more than 5,800 that were scored.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by Covid-19.”