KT&G Recognized for Intellectual Property

KT&G received the Commissioner Award from the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) at the Intellectual Property Management Enterprise of the Year ceremony organized by the KIPO and the Korea Intellectual Property Association (KINPA) on Dec. 8.

The award ceremony was hosted to identify enterprises that contributed to the development of national industries by strengthening the capacity of intellectual properties at enterprises and reflecting them in their management activities. KT&G has reportedly received excellent reviews in the creation of intellectual property and rights, including patents, as well as intellectual property management.

Between 2016 and 2019, KT&G increased its number of patent applications from 43 to 431.

“Through this award, KT&G’s technology was recognized once again since receiving the prime minister’s citation on the Day of Invention in June,” said Chi-beom Oh, head of KT&G’s R&D division, in a statement. “We will continue to lead the global tobacco market by focusing our competencies on developing our own technologies and making patent applications.”