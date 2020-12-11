Altria Becomes a Certified Great Place to Work

Altria Group has been certified a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified and particularly pleased that more than 90 percent of employees who participated in the survey said that Altria is a great place to work,” said Charlie Whitaker, Altria’s senior vice president, chief human resources officer and chief compliance officer, in a statement. “Engaged, empowered and appreciated employees are critical to achieving our ten-year Vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future.”

According to a survey fielded by Great Place to Work, of the employees who took the survey, 94 percent believe that Altria promotes flexibility, has ethical leadership, provides a good working environment, and supports its communities. 2020 was the first year that Altria participated in the Great Place to Work certification process.

“We congratulate Altria on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of best workplace list research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”