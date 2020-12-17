Swisher Names John Haley as Chief Growth Officer

Swisher has named John Haley chief growth officer, overseeing the company’s newly formed corporate growth department. In this new role, Haley will focus on growth, innovation, strategy and structure of Swisher to enable organizational transformation to drive change throughout the company. He will oversee sales and marketing, strategic growth, innovation, and business analytics.

“I am pleased and excited to take on this new role and effect meaningful change and usher Swisher into a period of accelerated growth and innovation, said John Haley, Swisher’s Chief Growth Officer. “The formation of the Corporate Growth Department will guide our future plans and growth goals and position us strongly for shared success with our trade partners.”

Earlier this year, Swisher announced an expansion of the company’s vision, offerings and focus on adult consumer lifestyles. As part of the strategic focus, Swisher’s five strategic businesses—Swisher Sweets Cigar Co. (large & little/filtered cigars), Fat Lip Brands (smokeless), Drew Estate (premium cigars), Hempire (hemp products) and Rogue Holdings (modern oral nicotine)—provide category expertise, product knowledge and a focused approach under a renewed purpose for the company.

The new corporate growth department will also include a renewed focus on servicing the needs of Swisher’s trade partners with better market and in-store data insights, including packaging and merchandising solutions.

“These are exciting times for Swisher and since the beginning of 2020, our new path forward has been guided by our strategic goals, guiding principles and our purpose, mission, vision, said John Miller, Swisher’s President. “Under the leadership of John Haley and the corporate growth department, the team will support the work that has started to transform our business, reimagine how we work, and accelerate the expansion and growth of our company.”