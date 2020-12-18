UKVIA Highlights Achievements in Review

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has published its latest annual review highlighting the progression and achievements of the association and the industry during the past 12 months. It also looks at the key priorities for the new year, particularly the opportunity to shape the Tobacco & Related Products Regulations following Britain’s exit from the EU.

The review covers the efforts by the UKVIA to address the misinformation that continues to mislead consumers about vaping, the success of VApril 2020 despite the coronavirus, the 76 percent increase year-on-year in membership, the work that the association is doing with its international counterparts to protect the interests of the sector and progress being by the different committees, including policy and regulatory, youth access prevention, standards and marketing

In his foreword, UKVIA Director General John Dunne applauds members and the wider industry for rising to the challenge of the pandemic. “The vaping industry is disruptive at its core, and it has an enormous capacity for adapting to that disruption,” he said in a statement. “The industry can be proud of what it’s achieved during the last year despite the disruption and challenges it has had to face up to.”