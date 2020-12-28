Trump Signs Bill Restricting E-Cig Shipments

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law Sunday night, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin on Tuesday.

Initially, Trump had refused to sign the legislation, calling on Congress to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 and to get rid of “wasteful and unnecessary items.” The president signaled in a statement Sunday night that he signed the coronavirus relief bill only after securing a commitment for the Senate to consider legislation to increase stimulus checks.

For the nicotine industry, the bill is significant because it contains a provision prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from delivering e-cigarettes.

It also subjects e-cigarettes to other rules that currently govern online cigarette sales. Among other things, online retailers will be required to use private shipping services that collect an adult signature at the point of delivery, collect all applicable local and state taxes, and send each taxing state’s tax administrator a list of all transactions with customers in their state.

Critics said the legislation would place a considerable burden on vapor companies, increasing cost and paperwork.

The new rules could go into effect as soon as 120 days.