Anti-Tobacco Activist Joins White House Covid Team

President-Elect Biden has appointed Bechara Choucair as vaccinations coordinator of the White House Covid-19 response team.

Choucair is senior vice president and chief health officer for Kaiser Permanente and a board member of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK). Previously, he served as Chicago’s public health commissioner.

Choucair will step down from his board position at CTFK as he assumes his new position.

“In appointing Dr. Choucair as vaccinations coordinator, President-Elect Biden has chosen an extraordinarily experienced and capable public health and medical leader,” said Matthew L. Myers, president of the CTFK, in a statement. “We congratulate Dr. Choucair and look forward to working with him in the future.”