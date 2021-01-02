Imperial Canada Opposes Lower-Nicotine Proposal

Photo: Edna Rabago from Pixabay

Imperial Tobacco Canada has publicly stated its opposition to proposed regulations by Health Canada that would reduce the maximum nicotine level in vapor products to 20 mg/mL. Imperial noted that such a measure would hurt the government’s goal of reducing the national smoking prevalence rate to less than 5 percent by 2035.

“Health Canada recognizes the concept of offering reduced-risk products as a way to reduce exposure to the harmful chemicals caused by smoking,” said Imperial spokesperson Eric Gagnon. “In addition, it recognizes vaping as a less harmful alternative to smoking. It is unfortunate that the government is considering a measure that will hinder vaping products from reaching their full potential as a less harmful alternative to smoking.

“Capping nicotine levels at 20 mg/ml will mean that smokers will not be able to find a product that satisfies them, and many former smokers who now vape will go back to smoking. It could be debated whether or not the current cap of 66 mg/mL is appropriate. However, the proposed 20 mg/mL is too low and will not satisfy a portion of current Canadian vapers nor smokers seeking a less harmful alternative.”

Imperial stressed that it agrees with the government’s plans to prevent youth from using vapor products.

