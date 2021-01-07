VDX Distro Launches “Flavor-Ban Proof” Liquid

VDX Distro has launched Four Seasons Fine Tobacco e-liquid.

According to VDX Distro, Four Seasons’ e-liquids are designed to withstand flavor bans. Its flavors are all made from naturally extracted tobacco, with no artificial flavors, colors, additives or sweeteners, giving consumers pure tobacco taste. Each flavor is crafted to emulate the flavors of the most widely appreciated cigarette brands, resulting in a vaping experience that most closely resembles the mouth feel, throat hit and taste of smoking.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a VDX’s premarket tobacco product applications for the product.

“At Four Seasons, we seek to bring you a satisfying vaping experience that will give you the tools you need to make the switch away from combustible tobacco for good,” said Four Seasons CEO and Founder Ryan Chalme in a statement. “Our mission from day one remains the same as it does today—helping adults discover an alternative to traditional tobacco.”