BAT Launches CBD Vapor Product

British American Tobacco (BAT) has pilot-launched its first CBD vaping product, Vuse CBD Zone.

This new range is available in three e-liquid flavors—mint, mango, and berry—and two strengths—50 mg and 100 mg. Vuse CBD Zone is initially being launched Manchester, U.K., in convenience stores and online (online purchase is geofenced for Manchester residents). Further rollout plans are anticipated for later in the year.

“With the rollout of Vuse CBD Zone in Manchester, our unique multicategory portfolio now, for the first time, offers products that go beyond nicotine,” said Fredrik Svensson, general manager at BAT U.K. and Ireland, in a statement. “CBD vaping is a new category for us, and we will be using this pilot launch to gain key learnings about consumer and retailer experiences, combined with our extensive expertise and knowledge of vaping, to help inform plans for a potential nationwide roll-out of Vuse CBD Zone later in the year.”