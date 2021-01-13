Habanos Vitola Celebrates Chinese Year of the Ox

Habanos, through its exclusive distributors The Pacific Cigar Co. and Infifon Hong Kong, presents its new vitola Primaveras de Hoyo de Monterrey (48 ring gauge x 167 mm length). This vitola has been specially selected to commemorate the spring festival of the Chinese lunar new year—this year the “Year of the Ox.”

The Primaveras de Hoyo de Monterrey vitola will have a limited production, but will be available in all markets. This vitola is presented in a special box of 18 Habanos and is totally handmade with long filler from Vuelta Abajo in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio region.

The brand will be officially presented on Jan. 13 during an event attended by Habanos vice presidents Leopoldo Cintra González and José María López Inchaurbe.

One of Habanos’ most prestigious brands, Hoyo de Monterrey traces its origins to a plantation of the same name in San Juan y Martínez.