JT Expands Sales of ‘Ploom TECH+ With’

Japan Tobacco (JT) plans to expand in Japan sales of “Ploom TECH+ with,” the more compact version of JT’s tobacco-infused vapor series, Ploom TECH+. The new device will gradually be available nationwide starting at Ploom shops and select tobacco retail stores from Feb. 1, 2021, along with convenience stores from Feb. 2, 2021.

To commemorate the nationwide expansion, JT is offering a limited time discount for the “Ploom TECH+ with” starter kit.

“After receiving positive feedback from our consumers since its launch last November, we are delighted to announce the nationwide expansion of ‘Ploom TECH+ with,’” said Toru Takahashi, vice president of the marketing group product and brand division for reduced risk products, in a statement.

“While still retaining the features of Ploom TECH+, such as producing less smell than cigarette smoke and not requiring wait time to start or finish using the device, ‘Ploom TECH+ with’ is more compact and easy to use, and we believe our consumers will find this device to enrich their experience than ever before.”