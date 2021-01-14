Cellulose Market to Reach $5.67 Billion
The global market for cellulose acetate is expected to grow from $4.31 billion in 2020 to $5.67 billion by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.66 percent, according to a new report offered by Research and Markets.
The report categorizes the cellulose acetate to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on type, the cellulose acetate market is examined across fiber and plastic.
- Based on application, the cellulose acetate market is examined across cigarette filters, photographic films, tapes and labels, and textiles and apparel.
- Based on geography, the cellulose acetate market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa.