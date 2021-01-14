Keller and Heckman Announces New Partners

Keller and Heckman has announced two new partners, Kathryn Skaggs and Natalie Rainer.

Skaggs is a resident in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office and practices food and drug law. She counsels clients on the regulation of food contact materials in a host of jurisdictions throughout North America, Europe, South America and Asia. Skaggs assists companies in bringing to market new food contact substances through submissions to government agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

She manages post-market issues for food contact substances, such as accidental adulterations, and advises on compliance with state laws including California’s Proposition 65. In addition to her extensive experience with food contact regulatory matters, Skaggs is an active member of the firm’s tobacco and e-vapor practice. She helps companies in the tobacco and e-vapor industries comply with the U.S. Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

Rainer is a resident in the firm’s San Francisco, California, office and practices food and drug law, advising clients on regulatory requirements for foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and food and drug packaging in jurisdictions around the world, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.