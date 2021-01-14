Scandinavian Tobacco to Launch Cigar Distribution Company

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), the parent company of General Cigar Co. and other cigar companies, will launch a new cigar distribution company, the Forged Cigar Co., next month, reports Halfwheel. This company will serve brick-and-mortar retailers.

Scandinavian Tobacco will be splitting its catalog of cigar brands between General Cigar Co. and the new company. Forged Cigar Co. will operate independently from General Cigar Co.

Forged Cigar Co.’s portfolio will include Bolivar (U.S. distribution), Chillin’ Moose, Cofradia, Diesel, La Gloria Cubana (U.S. distribution) and Partagas (U.S. distribution). General Cigar Co.’s portfolio will include CAO, Cohiba (U.S. distribution), Hoyo de Monterrey (U.S. distribution), Macanudo, Punch (U.S. distribution) and other brands.

Forged Cigar Co. could also distribute third-party brands not owned by General Cigar Co.

Forged Cigar Co. will be led by Sean Hardiman, who has worked for General for the last decade and is now the national sales manager for Forged. Forged Cigar Co. will receive “independent marketing and customized programming” initiatives, according to Scandinavian Tobacco.

“When we announced last year our withdrawal from the annual PCA Show, we committed to investing funds back into the premium cigar category,” said Regis Broersma, senior vice president of North American Branded and Rest of World division for Scandinavian Tobacco, in a press release.

“Today, with the Forged Cigar Company, we are doing just that with a multimillion-dollar investment in the brick-and-mortar channel. In having two separate sales companies, we will have more feet on the street to better serve the needs of STG’s retail partners and the ability to be more agile in supporting our current and future brands.”