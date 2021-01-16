SFATA Elects Board of Directors

The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) has announced the results of its recent board elections. In a press release, the vapor industry organization said Robert Arnold (Saffire Vapor) will return as board treasurer. Also returning are board president and CEO April L. Meyers (Northeast Vapor Supplies), board vice president Dave Morris (Vape Gravy) and acting board secretary Lindsey Stroud (Taxpayers Protection Alliance).

New to the board this year are Taylor Cage (Trace/Verify) and Shaun Casey (FlavourArt).

“Our board of directors is comprised of a diverse team of leaders committed to providing strength, longevity and stability to the vapor business community,” said Meyers. “We are excited to channel Taylor and Shaun’s skills, expertise and energy into furthering SFATA’s mission. We are delighted they are participating at SFATA’s board level.”

Cage and Casey join SFATA as the association prepares to roll-out the trace/verify segment of its Responsible Industry Network (RIN) program. The program’s goals are keeping its member businesses viable and flavored vapor products in the hands of adult consumers, according to the release.

The 2021 SFATA board will work alongside Executive Director Mark Anton. The board will decide on the association’s annual budget and select its officers during a two-day meeting before March.