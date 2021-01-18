Swisher Announces Executive Vice Presidents

Swisher has named Joe Augustus, Chris Casey and Lee Creasman executive vice presidents. They will continue to report to John J. Miller, president. Glenn Goodroe was also named executive vice president and will continue to report to Lou Caldropoli, chief operations officer.

Augustus, previously senior vice president of global affairs, will continue to lead corporate global affairs, international sales and distribution and will now also oversee Swisher’s inclusion, diversity and transformation program and Swisher’s corporate citizenship initiatives. Alexandria Deal, manager of diversity, inclusion and transformation, will now report to Augustus.

Casey, previously senior vice president and general counsel, leads the company’s legal and regulatory departments and the corporate secretary’s office.

Creasman, previously senior vice president of human resources, is responsible for leading the talent strategy for Swisher, including recruiting, the HRIS system and organizational development.

Goodroe, previously senior vice president of operations, is responsible for manufacturing, operations and supply chain. He is a member of the senior leadership team reporting to Lou Caldropoli, chief operations officer.

“The new level of executive vice president, along with the recent announcement of John Haley as chief growth officer and the 2017 announcement of Lou Caldropoli as chief operations officer, strengthens our senior leadership team for the execution of future growth plans,” said John Miller, president of Swisher, in a statement.