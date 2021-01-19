Malunga Named Malawi Tobacco Commission CEO

Joseph Chidanti Malunga has been hired as the new chief executive officer of the Tobacco Commission, reports Malawi24.

Malunga replaces Kayisi Sadala, whose contract has expired.

Malunga was previously spokesperson for United Transformation Movement (UTM), a political party, and a lecturer at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He served as legislator for Nsanje South West from 2014 to 2019.

The Tobacco Commission regulates the production and marketing of tobacco in Malawi.