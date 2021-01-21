Tobacco Tax Collections up in Germany

Germany taxes $34.7 billion worth of tobacco products reports Xinhua, citing the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). This is an increase of 5 percent year-on-year.

The quantity of fine-cut rolling tobacco taxed last year increased by 10.6 percent. The quantity of pipe tobacco taxed rose 44.3 percent.

Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures played a role in the growth of fine-cut cigarettes. “In search of an alternative to the lower priced cigarettes from abroad, consumers probably increasingly turned to fine-cut to roll their own cigarettes,” stated.

Cigarette sales fell by 1.1 percent to 73.8 billion pieces. Taxed retail sales values for cigarettes rose 43.5 percent.