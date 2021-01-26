Heavy Smokers More Likely to be Hospitalized From Covid-19

A new study in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that heavy smokers are twice as likely as nonsmokers to be hospitalized from Covid-19. Heavy smokers are also 89 percent more likely to die from the coronavirus than nonsmokers.

Medics from The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Florida analyzed more than 7,000 coronavirus patients, looking at smoking history. Those with more than 30 years of smoking history showed higher instances of hospitalization and death.

“The findings showed a dose-response association between pack-years [number of years smoking] and adverse Covid-19 outcomes,” the medics wrote. “The results of this study suggest cumulative exposure to cigarette smoke is an independent risk factor for hospital admission and death from Covid-19.”