Jose Maria Costa Joins Newco

Jose Maria Costa

Jose Maria Costa will join Newco’s global team as an advisor to management effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Over the course of his 28-year career, Costa held various managerial positions at Pyxus International and its predecessor companies. His most recent roles include executive vice president of value-added agricultural products in Lilongwe, Malawi; executive vice president of global operations and supply chain in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; and regional director for Europe and the U.K.

In his new role, Costa will focus on growing Newco’s business through diversification and sustainability.

