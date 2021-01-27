Jose Maria Costa Joins Newco

Jose Maria Costa will join Newco’s global team as an advisor to management effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Over the course of his 28-year career, Costa held various managerial positions at Pyxus International and its predecessor companies. His most recent roles include executive vice president of value-added agricultural products in Lilongwe, Malawi; executive vice president of global operations and supply chain in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; and regional director for Europe and the U.K.

In his new role, Costa will focus on growing Newco’s business through diversification and sustainability.