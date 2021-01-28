Liquid Market To Reach $3.3 Billion This Decade

The global e-liquid market could reach $3.3 billion before the end of the decade, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 13.4 percent from 2021 to 2027, according to a new study published by Grand View Research.

“The advent of e-cigarette products such as squonk mods and pod systems has increased its popularity and adoption in recent years. The rising demand for these products globally is expected to drive the market over the forecast period,” the researchers wrote. “In addition, the general presumption that these products can reduce the risk of lung disorders is fueling the market.”

In terms of flavor, the menthol segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption among young people, especially in students, coupled with its availability at affordable prices, according to the report.

“In terms of type, the bottled segment is expected to register growth at a significant pace from 2021 to 2027. This can be attributed to the fact that bottles allow users to make their own e-juice by adding two or more e-liquids,” the report states. “In terms of distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period as it provides customers with a wide variety of e-liquids.”

Market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships in order to expand their distribution networks and build an international presence for their brands, according to the report. “For instance, in January 2018, Nicopure, a manufacturer of e-cigarette and e-liquid, announced a partnership with Vapоr Ltd., a distributor of e-cigarette and e-liquid in Bulgaria,” the authors wrote. “Nicopure appointed Vapоr Ltd. as one of its distributors in Bulgaria. The partnership allowed the former to expand its brand presence in Bulgaria.”

What’s more, key players are increasingly investing in the marketing and distribution of their products owing to rising competition in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Turning Point Brands invested $3 million in the Canadian distribution firm ReCreation Marketing, according to the report. Through the ReCreation Marketing platform, the company launched RipTide, an e-liquid vape technology, and a variety of Nu-X products in Canada.