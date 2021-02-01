FDA’s comprehensive plan on tobacco and nicotine regulation, three years later

By Beth Oliva and Philip Langer

In July 2017, FDA unveiled its “Comprehensive Plan on Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation”—a plan that, in FDA’s words, “places nicotine, and the issue of addiction, at the center of the agency’s tobacco regulations.”1 While the comprehensive plan outlined several areas of focus (such as regulation of flavored products and the use and impacts of premium cigars), in announcing the comprehensive plan, FDA placed significant emphasis on two specific issues. First was the prospect of reducing nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to nonaddictive levels through “achievable products standards;” second was “fostering innovation where innovation could truly make a public health difference.”2 When introducing the plan, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said this:

Looking at ways to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes so that they are minimally or nonaddictive, while not altering the nicotine content of noncombustible products such as e-cigarettes, is a cornerstone of our new and more comprehensive approach to effective tobacco regulation.

[W]e must recognize the potential for innovation to lead to less harmful products, which, under FDA’s oversight, could be part of a solution. While there’s still much research to be done on these products and the risks that they may pose, they may also present benefits that we must consider.3

Nearly 3.5 years after FDA’s rollout of the comprehensive plan, it is worthwhile to explore what FDA has done—and not done—in pursuing its quest to reduce nicotine in combustible cigarettes and foster innovation for noncombustible products. Has FDA made meaningful progress toward achieving the ambitious goals it set in 2017? Or has FDA simply paid lip service to the comprehensive plan without any serious action? A review of FDA activity over the last few years suggests a mixed record of accomplishment in the development of a national reduced nicotine standard and progress toward turning the vision of reduced-risk tobacco products into a reality. FDA in its public-facing comments remains steadfastly committed to the initiative, and while progress on complex issues such as these must be measured over years rather than months, it has been slow. Recent developments and the current posture of tobacco regulation, however, suggest the coming years will be critical to the success or failure of the comprehensive plan.