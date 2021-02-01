How each of us plays a crucial role on the journey to achieving sustainable and inclusive workforce change

By Rene Staebe

Have you ever felt the need to put on a “persona” for work?

In a corporate world where individuality is embraced, it is extraordinary that some of us still feel we can’t bring our whole selves to work.

It makes sense that feeling at ease to be yourself brings out the best in you, and there is plenty of research backing up the theory that happy, motivated employees perform better. So why is it that some of us still feel we can’t be authentic in a professional environment? And how can we shed the stigma that makes us feel the need to put on an act?

For many of us—including women, LGBT+ community members and people of color—the answers to these questions can be traced to our industry’s long history of having a predominantly heterosexual, cisgender, white, male-dominated workforce. Thankfully, businesses now widely acknowledge that there is not only an ethical need to break this mold but also that there are many significant benefits to a diverse workforce wherein different personalities and perspectives bring new ideas to the table. Talent stays longer because they enjoy collaborating with diverse and open-minded colleagues, and the employee population more honestly resembles its consumer base.

There is no doubt that a diverse workforce and an inclusive business culture drive business performance. The greatest challenge is achieving it.

I was recently invited to participate in the 2020 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum’s diversity and inclusion panel. Ironically and perhaps amusingly, I was the token “white male” on the panel, albeit representing the LGBT+ PRIDE community. The discussion raised many concerns, the biggest being the slow progress in achieving genuine diversity in the workplace, and several insightful solutions were presented. The resounding conclusion was that we still have a way to go and that employees are key to achieving sustainable change. This echoes my long-held belief that driving positive, sustainable change in any industry requires striking a balance between the corporate-led diversity and inclusion push and employees feeling empowered to be the agents of change.