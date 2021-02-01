Capna Intellectual Sued Over Bloom Logo

ITG Brands is suing Capna Intellectual for infringing its Kool trademark, according to Bloomberg Law.

According to ITG, the interlocking “O” letters in Capna’s Bloom cannabis e-cigarette brand logo confusingly resemble ITG’s famous Kool logo.

The suit was filed late January in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Capna reportedly applied for federal trademarks covering Bloom for e-cigarettes and oral vaporizers. ITG says it sent Capna a cease-and-desist letter in December.

The complaint says the Bloom marks are intended to capitalize on Kool’s well-known branding.