High Expectations

Faced with declining demand for tobacco, industry suppliers are turning their attention to cannabis.

TR Staff Report

The legalization of cannabis and related products in many jurisdictions is creating new opportunities for tobacco companies and suppliers facing stagnating sales of their traditional products.

While the Covid-19 crisis appears to have slowed the long-term decline in demand for some tobacco products—premium cigars in particular appear to have fared well during the crisis—the days of unrestrained growth are clearly over. Global Data predicted in September that tobacco companies would sell $651 billion worth of filter cigarettes in 2020, an 8 percent drop on sales of $707 billion in 2019. For plain cigarettes, the fall is higher at 11 percent, and in niche categories like chewing tobacco, forecast sales were expected to drop by 13 percent in 2020.

The data and analytics firm says the pandemic has prompted significant numbers of consumers to quit tobacco products, citing lower disposable incomes from reduced employment, fewer social settings in which to light up and increased awareness about the importance of respiratory health. This is on top of existing factors depressing demand for tobacco products, including growing health consciousness and anti-tobacco measures, such as smoking bans and taxation. Global Data expects it will take at least until 2023 for global tobacco sales values to fully recover.