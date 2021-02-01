Homework Due

Difficult mission

Despite increased efforts, eradicating child labor within the next two years will be a tall order, in part due to the country’s demographic and geographical particularities. With 267 million people, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country. Its 17,508 islands make it the largest archipelago in the world. Half of the population lives in Java. Agriculture employs roughly one-third of the workforce.

The country is also the world’s second-largest cigarette market, after China, and ranks fifth among global top tobacco producers. Six million Indonesians are involved in the tobacco industry. Smoking prevalence is high, standing at 29 percent among people aged 15 and older. Indonesia also struggles with significant child smoking. In 2018, the Health Ministry reported 0.7 percent of children between the ages of 10 and 14 were smokers.

“There are many challenges, the most recent one being the Covid-19 pandemic. We are supporting the government in the implementation of child labor-free policies, and maintaining this positive relationship with the government is always a priority for us,” says Karima Jambulatova, executive director of the Eliminating Child Labor in Tobacco-Growing (ECLT) Foundation, which is present in the country as a founding member of the Partnership for Action Against Child Labor (PAACLA) and its Kesempatan project.

The latter project was initiated in 2019 in five districts in East Java Province and West Nusa Tenggara Province—Indonesia’s largest tobacco planting areas—to reduce the prevalence of child labor in the agriculture sector. At the subnational level, the program advocates child-friendly villages through engagement with local institutions, information dissemination for members of the village community, including farmers and farm workers, and activities for children. The PAACLA partnership works toward eliminating all forms of child labor by 2025 in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is coordinated by the government. According to the ECLT, this cross-sector initiative promotes shared accountability and strong commitments necessary to mitigate the risk of child labor and promote sustainable change.

To support the government’s efforts, ECLT closely cooperates with various stakeholders and helps by providing models and best practices. “Our project in Indonesia focuses on prevention of child labor, on protecting children’s needs and rights and on increased commitment in the villages,” says Stephanie Garde, ECLT’s program manager. “The child-friendly village approach modeled from the namesake government program and implemented by the project includes activity centers where children get support doing their homework or do sports and other educational activities instead of hanging around the fields.”

Child labor in Indonesia usually occurs in informal settings, whereas laws and conventions are better placed to cover formal employment, Jambulatova explains. “The problem with child labor on smallholder farms, where income-generating crops like tobacco are grown alongside food crops, is that the whole family often goes to work to meet their needs,” she says. “Obviously, there is no employment contract between children and their parents. ECLT’s programs are designed to not simply remove children from child labor in one supply chain but to adopt a more systemic response focusing on cross-sector collaboration and multistakeholder engagement, which support government efforts to make sure no child is left behind.”

When talking about child labor, it is necessary to understand its nature. “The causes of child labor are far-reaching and complex, including poverty and lack of access to quality education and infrastructure,” says Jambulatova. “As with anything that affects the way people live, these issues become part of cultural practices as well, meaning that encouraging change also requires investment in awareness-raising to shift mindsets. To bring long-lasting change for children and their families, we need to understand the root causes of child labor and how they relate to each other in a wider system.”