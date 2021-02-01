Perception and Intention Studies

TPPI study aims: your essential roadmap

“[The] FDA recommends that you develop TPPI study aims (the overall goals of the study) prior to conducting the study.” This step is not a nice-to-have; it’s essential. Defining the aims of your study and turning them into answerable research questions creates a roadmap for everything you do. Just as important, study aims tell you what not to pay attention to. If you skip this step, you’ll end up wading through confusing piles of data, perhaps shoveling it all into your application and hoping the FDA can make sense of it.

As you write your survey questions, figure out your sample quotas and review your data tables, you will periodically get lost in the details and need a touchpoint. Referring to your study aims will reorient you and keep you moving in the right direction.

Here’s another way to look at study aims. What product story do you want to tell the FDA? There are some research questions all PMTAs need to address, such as perceptions of risk (more on that later). Others will be specific to your product and your story.

Perhaps your smokeless product appeals more to a particular group, such as female or lower income smokers, than competing products do; your story includes addressing the needs of that underserved group of smokers. Or your high-nicotine vape product is “appropriate for the protection of public health” in part because it attracts heavily nicotine-dependent smokers who, to use FDA-speak, perceive it as an acceptable substitute for cigarettes. If your less-toxic tobacco product appeals to smokers not intending to quit—who are discouraged or unmotivated—that’s a further public health win. If your product and its various flavors do not appeal disproportionately to youth or you have a solid method of restricting youth access, say so.

From market research or conversations with customers, you might have a good idea of your story. But to tell that story to the FDA, you must design research questions and collect data to support it.