Wake-Up Call

To speed up the demise of combustible cigarettes, the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control needs serious modifications, says Derek Yach.

By Stefanie Rossel

The World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) made headlines on its 15th anniversary in 2020. Unfortunately, the news was not that it was an overwhelming success but that progress toward getting rid of combustible tobacco was slow. According to the organization’s 2019 report, overall world cigarette consumption fell from 1.4 trillion sticks in 2000 to 1.34 trillion sticks in 2019, or an annual decline of less than a quarter of a percentage point. Eight million people still die every year from tobacco-related diseases. Critics warn that if the FCTC doesn’t modernize, a smoke-free world will remain a distant goal.

“The FCTC remains essentially frozen in time,” says global health expert and anti-smoking advocate Derek Yach, founder and president of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW). As a cabinet director and executive director of the WHO, Yach was instrumental in the development of the FCTC. “With the FCTC, which is a fairly ambitious document, we achieved our first goal to put tobacco use on a much higher footing within global health—and it has had its impact,” he continues. “In the late 1990s, global health meant infectious disease control to most people, and now it includes noninfectious diseases as well, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and mental health. Smoking prevalence has started to decline slowly in some parts of the world, although there are still countries where smoking rates are extremely high and rising.”

Eighty percent of the world’s smokers live in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs). Applying the FCTC to these regions is the biggest challenge of the treaty, Yach says. “When looking at the single most impactful component of the framework convention—increased excise taxes—most LMICs have yet to even partially meet FCTC targets.

“I suspect this has to do with the universal problems of treaties. It’s nice to sit in Geneva and think about what laws will work in developing countries. If you take your examples from advanced industrialized countries instead of understanding the harsh realities of adapting regulations in poor countries where enforcement potential is low and political priorities are very different, things are a lot easier. In countries such as India or Indonesia or certain parts of Africa, we have not seen success, mainly because there’s weak legal enforcement on the tax side, a lot of corruption in the system and no political will or capacity to put smoke-free public policies in place. Some of the marketing bans have worked, but the tobacco industry continues to interfere with legislation in many countries, and this undermines anti-smoking laws.” Yach predicted that, even if the full range of FCTC recommendations was implemented, annual smoking-related deaths would still increase to 10 million by 2030.