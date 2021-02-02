Perfect Score for Altria on Corporate Equality Index

Altria Group received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a prominent benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Altria joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses, including Reynolds American Inc., that also earned top marks this year. This is the fourth year in a row Altria has received a score of 100.

“We know that to be successful in our 10-year vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a noncombustible future, we need to be a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place to work,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to our employees and Mosaic, our LGBTQ employee resource group, who continuously work to ensure that our LGBTQ colleagues are included and have equal opportunity to grow and thrive.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: nondiscrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and, corporate social responsibility. Altria’s efforts in meeting all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.