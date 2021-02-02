TPB Announces Private Offering

Turning Point Brands (TPB) announced the proposed private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2026. The notes will bear cash interest semi-annually beginning in 2021. The notes will be TPB’s senior secured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of TPB’s wholly owned domestic subsidiaries (except for certain specified subsidiaries).

TPB intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay all obligations under and terminate its existing term loan and revolving credit facility; to pay related fees, costs and expenses; and for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions.

TPB also announced that in connection with the offering, it intends to enter into a new $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The offering is not conditioned on the entry into the revolving credit facility.

In connection with its proposed offering, TPB announced certain preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

TPB estimates that for the fourth quarter of 2020 net sales will be between $103.5 million and $105.5 million, income before taxes will be between $16 million and $17 million and adjusted EBITDA will be between $25 million and $26 million. Each of net sales and adjusted EBITDA will be near or above the high end of TPB’s previously disclosed guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020. TPB plans to release its full year end 2020 financial results on Feb. 10, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to review fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Feb. 10.