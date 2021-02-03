Keller and Heckman to Hold Vapor Symposium
Keller and Heckman will hold its fifth annual E-Vapor and Tobacco Law Symposium virtually Feb. 9–11, 2021.
The three-day seminar will address legal, scientific and public health issues relevant to the e-vapor and tobacco industries in a post-PMTA world.
The virtual platform will closely replicate the interaction and dynamics of the in-person event, including opportunities to chat with the speakers one-on-one, network with colleagues and participate in discussion forums.
Registration is currently open.