KT&G Recognized for Auditing Practices
KT&G was awarded the Best Organization Award in the Private Enterprise Sector for Internal Audit at the 2020 Audit Awards hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea.
The awards ceremony was held to encourage organizations that have contributed to social development through excellent internal audit and compliance monitoring during 2020. KT&G was highly evaluated for its reinforcement of transparency in management through internal audit consistent with global standards.
“KT&G proactively prevents corporate risks through an independent internal audit organization directly under the audit committee, and in the future, we will increase corporate value by operating a leading audit system in line with global standards,” said Hagyeong Do, director of the KT&G audit group, in a statement.