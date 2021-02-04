Webinar on the PMTA Process

Hall Analytical is offering a virtual seminar on Feb. 11, 5-6 pm GMT about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s premarket tobacco product application process.

E-liquid and device manufacturers will have an opportunity to take part in a live Q&A session with subject matter experts.

Panelists include David Lawson, CEO, Inter Scientific; Patricia Kovacevic, founder and principal, Regulation Strategy; and Sally McGuigan, principal scientist, Hall Analytical

This session is limited to the first 50 registrants, and therefore places will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Participants can register here.