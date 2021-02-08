Willie McKinney to Advise Labstat

Labstat International has appointed Willie J. McKinney to its scientific and strategic advisory board. McKinney’s regulatory and scientific expertise of nicotine-containing and cannabidiol-containing products will help guide Labstat in strategy development, internal program conceptualization and internal scientific research.

“Bringing onboard someone of Dr. McKinney’s caliber underscores Labstat’s commitment to excellence in testing services,” said Michael Bond, president of Labstat International, in a statement.

McKinney, founder and CEO of McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors, is board certified in toxicology by the American Board of Toxicology. He works with clients to resolve the complex and dynamic scientific and regulatory challenges associated with preparing new product regulatory submissions. He also served on the FDA’s Tobacco Product Scientific Advisory Committee as the nonvoting representative of the tobacco manufacturing industry and was on the advisory board of the ENDS U.S. 2019 conferences.

Previously, McKinney served as vice president of global regulatory affairs for Juul Labs and as vice president of regulatory sciences for Altria Client Services.

Labstat International provides in-vitro toxicology and analytical chemistry testing services for nicotine-containing and cannabis-containing products