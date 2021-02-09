Imperial Praised for Supplier Engagement on Climate

Imperial Brands has been recognized as a global leader for engaging with its suppliers on reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change.

The business is among a group of fewer than 400 companies to be included on the 2020 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard compiled by environmental nonprofit organization CDP. This is the second successive year that Imperial has been included.

In December, Imperial maintained its position on the CDP’s Climate A List for its actions to cut emissions and mitigate climate risks. Imperial also achieved a score of A- from CDP for minimizing water use.

All companies responding to the annual CDP climate change questionnaire receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) in addition to their climate change score. The SER measures how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate change through an assessment of governance, targets, scope 3 emissions and value chain engagement.

“We are pleased to once again be recognized by CDP for our focus on climate and energy, this time for the work we are doing with our suppliers to help minimize their carbon footprint,” said Stefan Bomhard, CEO of Imperial, in a statement. “This reflects further great efforts from employees across the business and their commitment to deliver our ESG agenda.”

“Meaningful corporate climate action means engaging with suppliers to reduce emissions across the value chain,” said Sonya Bhonsle, global head of value chains at CDP. “Despite the challenges from Covid-19, in 2020, nearly 400 companies achieved a place on CDP’s Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. Congratulations to these companies—as Supplier Engagement Leaders, they are driving the transition toward the net-zero sustainable economy.”