JT to Consolidate Japanese and International Operations

The Japan Tobacco Group has announced a new operating model to further strengthen the competitiveness and profitability of its tobacco business. The changes include the consolidation of the company’s current international and Japanese-domestic tobacco businesses into one tobacco business, as well as the optimization of its operations in the Japanese market.

The headquarters of the tobacco business, including the Japan market, which is currently managed from Tokyo, will be consolidated into the existing headquarters of the international business in Geneva.

“Over the years, the JT Group has consistently anticipated new challenges and managed to successfully transform itself during rapidly changing business environments,” said JT Group President and CEO, Masamichi Terabatake in a statement. “We achieved this through large-scale transformative acquisitions, such as RJRI and Gallaher, and geographical expansions into emerging markets. In parallel, we continuously enhanced our portfolio’s brand equity with a focus on global flagship brands and invested in reduced-risk products [RRP] to expand sales.

“Since I assumed office as the CEO of the group, we have made progress in several areas to strengthen our global competitiveness and business foundation, including the formation of global teams for our R&D and RRP functions as well as transforming the operating and organizational structures in the international tobacco business.

“Today’s announcement is an acceleration of our transformation and will elevate the JT Group to the next level. We are consolidating the organizations of the international and Japanese-domestic tobacco businesses to enable us to fully leverage our company-wide resources and clearly prioritize business investments globally. I am confident that this organizational structure will efficiently and effectively deliver products and services, exceeding consumer expectations. We believe this new model is essential to strengthen our worldwide competitiveness, especially in the RRP category, enabling us to deliver sustainable profit growth in the mid- to long-term.

“The RRP category in Japan is the most mature and competitive in the world, so maximizing the value offered to our consumers by strengthening our competitiveness is a clear priority. In reflection to this and the decline of the sales volume in recent years as well as a highly uncertain operating environment, we had to take some difficult yet necessary decisions,” said Terabatake.