Taat Scales up Production

Taat is now being manufactured at a rate of more than 57,000 ten-pack cartons per month, which reflects a 233 percent increase from a production rate of 12 pallets per month to 40 pallets per month as of this week. This increase was prompted by sustained demand for Taat in Ohio as well as anticipated demand from smokers aged 21-plus in other U.S. states who will be able to purchase Taat online directly from the company when its e-commerce portal launches this quarter.

Recent improvements to the company’s processing facility in Las Vegas have enabled Taat to produce a greater volume of Beyond Tobacco, the product’s base material, which is refined in-house using a 14-step process including a patent-pending refinement technique. Additionally, the company has coordinated with its contract manufacturer, who also produces cigarettes for regional and global tobacco brands, to allocate additional production bandwidth to making Taat.

“Now that we are in the ‘execution’ phase on our roadmap to gaining penetration in the $814 billion global tobacco industry, manufacturing our product has become even more crucial to our success so that we can satisfy our proven demand with a consistent supply,” said Setti Coscarella, CEO of Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, in a statement.

“As we continue to place Taat with tobacco retailers in Ohio, and as we prepare to launch the TAAT e-commerce portal this quarter, we have taken proactive steps to ensure a strong supply of TAAT is always on hand to fill orders, with more in the pipeline. More importantly, this has provided us the opportunity to begin forming standard operating procedures for scaling our manufacturing resources even further, which I believe could prove valuable in the near future.”

