Altria Joins The Valuable 500 in Support of Individuals with Disabilities

Altria Group CEO Billy Gifford has joined The Valuable 500, a global CEO community revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

By joining The Valuable 500, Altria commits to: ensure that disability inclusion is on its senior leadership agenda; make at least one firm commitment to action; and share its commitment with the business and the world.

“To achieve our 10-year vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a noncombustible future, we need a diverse and inclusive workforce and we need people to feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work,” said Gifford in a statement. “We are proud to support The Valuable 500 in helping to create awareness of the critical role people with disabilities play within the business community.”

As part of its commitment to inclusion and diversity, in 2020, Altria established RISE, a network for employees and families with disabilities. RISE’s mission is to create an environment for Altria’s employees and families with diverse abilities to feel fully included, supported and equipped to maximize their skills, develop their careers and advance the organization. RISE focuses on fostering an inclusive workplace through education and training and by providing resources for employees and families with disabilities so they can bring their whole selves to work.

Altria has established a goal to have at least 7 percent of vice presidents or directors identify as a person with a disability.

“It is fantastic to see Altria join The Valuable 500 network and great to see the initiatives they currently have in place, such as RISE. As we look to 2021, I am excited to activate the network of 500 business leaders as we look to build a more inclusive world,” said Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500.