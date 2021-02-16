Taat Launching Online

Taat will be available for purchase online by most smokers aged 21-plus in the United States through the company’s e-commerce portal, which is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Feb. 17, 2021, the company announced in a press release.

Through the company’s online shop, cartons of Taat Original, Smooth and Menthol can be purchased by smokers aged 21-plus and shipped to addresses in eligible jurisdictions. As of December 2020, Taat is available in chain and independent tobacco retailers across Ohio. By accelerating the availability of Taat in new U.S. markets, the company anticipates it could seed interest among smokers aged 21-plus as a method of prioritizing new regions in which to distribute Taat at retail. Online sales of Taat are intended to complement retail placements made and managed through Crossmark as part of the company’s scope of initiatives to gain market penetration in the United States.

The company has undertaken extensive development work on the Taat online store, which began in the fourth quarter of 2020. Key considerations in planning the online store included layout optimization for desktop, tablet and mobile web browsers as well as the implementation of mechanisms to confirm that visitors are at least 21 years of age.

Marissa Dean profiled Taat in the January edition of Tobacco Reporter.